Lori Stacy resigns as Director of Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Lori Stacy of the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce has resigned from her role as Director to become the Executive Assistant to the Town of Bluefield.

Her new position will focus on grant writing and funding for the town and local businesses.

“Of course, I take my background from the Chamber and have a lot of relationships already built with the businesses in the Town of Bluefield and will continue working with them.” said Stacy.

Her former position is currently open an accepting applications, learn more at info@tazewellchamber.org

