Lending a helping glove

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - ‘Service above self’ is the mission behind ‘rotary.’ Across the nation, members perform various acts of service throughout the year.

That includes the Rotary Club of Bluefield, West Virginia. Tuesday, at its weekly meeting, the club presented Mercer County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Toman with more than 500 pairs of gloves.

It’s part of the organization’s ‘share the glove’ event. The gloves will be distributed to students in need, keeping them warm as we head into the winter months.

“This time of year the children are out waiting for a bus. The last thing we want them to do is to be out in the cold so we’ve been able to collect gloves for Mercer County and we’re delighted to give those to the Superintendent (of Mercer County Schools),” said Dr. Ted Lewis, the Pres. of the Rotary Club of Bluefield W.Va.

“Anytime we can take care of kids, that’s what were in the business for is for our kids, so this opportunity for Bluefield Rotary to provide gloves for our kids..what an amazing opportunity. We just can’t thank them enough,” said Dr. Ed Toman, Superintendent of Mercer County Schools.

