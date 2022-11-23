Hiring event for Tazewell County 9-1-1

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County 9-1-1 is holding a hiring event for dispatchers on Nov, 30th from 2 to 6 pm at the county’s Sheriff’s Office.

QUALIFICATIONS: Candidates must have a GED or high school diploma, a clean record, and the ability to pass a background check and drug screen. They must also have good listening skills, flexibility, and multitasking ability.

PAY RANGE: $28,800 – $32,000, depending on the candidate’s experience and qualifications.

Candidates who complete an application will have an opportunity to tour the 911 call center.

Candidates may also complete a typing test onsite.

