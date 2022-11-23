Dry conditions are expected for Thanksgiving Day

Mainly sunny skies are expected today with high temperatures in the 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry with plenty of sunshine throughout our Wednesday as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will top off in the 50s once again this afternoon.

We'll stay dry with partly cloudy skies tonight as temperature drop down into the 20s and 30s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, more cloud cover will build in but we will stay dry. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 20s and 30s overnight.

Dry conditions are expected on Thanksgiving Day with temperatures climbing into the 50s and possibly the low 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A mix of sun and clouds is on tap for Thanksgiving Day. High temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 50s and possibly the low 60s. Some rain will start to push into our area late Thursday night as an area of low pressure approaches our region.

We'll see rounds of rain Friday-Sunday as two areas of low pressure move through our region. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will fall at times across the region on Friday and into the weekend. Some colder air will funnel in behind this system on Sunday evening which may allow for some flakes to mix in for our higher elevations. Most will just see rain over the weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

