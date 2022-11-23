‘Coaltown Christmas’ to bring holiday spirit to Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - It is beginning to look at lot like Christmas at the Exhibition Coal Mine in Beckley.

The city’s annual ‘Coaltown Christmas’ starts on Friday, November 25th. The event will be held each Friday and Saturday night for the next two weeks, from 5-9 p.m.

The two-weekend event features ice skating, caroling, an ornament workshop, and trips through the underground Exhibition Coal Mine.

Lizzie Adkins and her family love a day out on the ice each year. “I’ve been coming here since they started doing it. And we all just skate together. It’s a fun thing to do each year.”

Ice skaters taking breaks for hot chocolate by the fire look like they could have stepped out of a Norman Rockwell painting. The picturesque scene brings droves of people year after year, according to Parks and Rec. Dir. Leslie Baker.

“A long time ago, HDTV came and did a special. They’ve run it off and on throughout the years and other agencies have picked it up. We actually had a national story just this week on Flippit on what a quaint unique tradition it is.”

The cost for adults is $12 and $10 for children.

