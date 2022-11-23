BSU’s first chancellor recognized for service, dedication

Rev. Moore is BSU's first chancellor in its 127-year history.
Rev. Moore is BSU's first chancellor in its 127-year history.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Rev. Garry Moore was recently honored by the Bluefield City Board of Directors. He is Bluefield State University’s (BSU) first Chancellor since the school was formed 127 years ago.

The board honored Rev. Moore on Tues. Nov. 22 at its meeting. He was presented a resolution which recognized him for 32 years as pastor at Scott Street Baptist Church in Bluefield, W.Va., 25 years of service to BSU, his civic service as a former mayor and member of the city’s Board of Directors.

“I thank you for the honor. I am just praying that, with the City of Bluefield and Bluefield State University, we can help Bluefield become a place of destination where people really want to come and live, matriculate and get their degrees, then get jobs and careers,” said Rev. Moore.

