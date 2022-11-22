Woman arrested for burning down boyfriend’s house, sheriff’s office says

Texas officials said Senaida Soto, 23, was arrested after she burned her boyfriend's house down.
Texas officials said Senaida Soto, 23, was arrested after she burned her boyfriend's house down.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Police in Texas arrested a 23-year-old woman for allegedly burning down the house of her boyfriend.

Senaida Soto was charged with one count of burglary and one count of arson.

Texas firefighters responded to a home in Bexar County early Sunday morning after the owner said Soto had broken into the home and set it on fire. She also reportedly stole some items from the house.

In a Facebook post, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Soto was in a romantic relationship with a family member of the homeowner.

Officials said Soto had FaceTimed her boyfriend when another woman answered his phone. This woman was identified as a relative of the boyfriend.

Soto became upset that another woman answered her boyfriend’s phone and went to the boyfriend’s home. That’s when officials said she lit the couch in the living room on fire.

Video captured the fire spreading from the couch and causing the house to go up in flames. The sheriff’s office said more than $50,000 in damages was caused by the fire.

Authorities also said Soto texted her boyfriend while the house was on fire, saying “I hope your house is okay.”

Officials investigated the arson and issued two warrants for Soto’s arrest. She was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tazewell Crash
UPDATE: Police identify victim in early morning crash
Another day in court and another ‘no show’ by a Beckley man accused of running a fraudulent...
Beckley man accused of running fraudulent plumbing scheme ordered to pay $500 a day
The shop's grand opening was held on Friday.
Bluefield, WV welcomes new floral shop
A man was found dead in the parking lot of the Mercer Mall early Thurs. morning.
UPDATE: 17-year-old arrested in connection to Mercer County shooting
A Raleigh County man is behind bars after police responded to a burglary and stabbing in Beaver.
Raleigh County man charged with burglary and attempted murder

Latest News

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Judge backs full $49M jury award against Alex Jones in Texas
FILE - Cecilia Marshall, widow of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, laughs while...
Justice Thurgood Marshall’s wife ‘Cissy’ Marshall dies at 94
FILE - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration building stands behind an FDA logo at a bus stop...
$3.5M gene therapy for hemophilia gets FDA approval
Richard Fierro talks during a news conference outside his home about his efforts to subdue the...
Army vet, Navy officer stopped gunman at Colorado gay club
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.