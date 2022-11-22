Vehicle hits flagger in Raleigh County

By Melinda Zosh
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Mon. morning, a vehicle hit a flagger in Bradley, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH). It happened at the intersection of Maple Fork and Hess Lively Rd.

The WVDOH flagger was struck around 8:30 a.m. Mon. and was treated for minor injuries. WVDOH urges drivers to be vigilant in work zones and stay alert when driving through them.

“It’s a constant reminder of the importance of staying alert when navigating through a work zone,” said Scott Eplin, Assistant Deputy Secretary of Transportation.

