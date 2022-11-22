TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage

The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST
NEW YORK (Gray News) – A TSA officer was shocked to find a family’s pet stowed inside a checked bag at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

According to a spokesperson for TSA, the orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.

The traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household, TSA explained in a tweet.

A TSA spokesperson said the cat has been returned safely to its home.

If you have questions on what you can bring, TSA has a list of items you can pack in carry-on and checked baggage posted on its website.

