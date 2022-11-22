Temperatures will be on the rise in the coming days

We are starting off in the 20s and 30s for most this morning, but temperatures will warm up quickly. Highs will rise into the 50s this afternoon and we’ll hold on to some mainly sunny skies.

Mainly clear conditions are expected overnight. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s and 30s for most.

We’ll stay dry with plenty of sunshine on Wednesday as high pressure remains in control which is good news for anyone traveling for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will top off in the 50s once again Wednesday afternoon.

Most of Thanksgiving looks to stay dry. Some rain will start to push into our area that night as an area of low pressure approaches our region.

Rain will fall at times across the region on Friday and into the weekend. Some colder air will funnel in behind this system on Sunday afternoon/evening which may allow for some flakes to mix in for our higher elevations. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

