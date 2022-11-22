Sunny skies continue tomorrow

We’re looking at another dry evening tonight as we see temperatures dropping just below freezing across most of the area. Winds will be light tonight as we minimal cloud cover. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s.

Tonight will be clear and calm (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is looking to be another clear day. Sunny skies throughout the day while remaining clear overnight. Highs will be topping off in the upper 50s tomorrow. Overall, a fantastic day to finish up any errands that need completing before Thanksgiving.

Tomorrow will bring sunny skies back for another round. (WVVA WEATHER)

Thanksgiving itself is looking to be dry for most. Some of us could see showers moving in by the evening, but most of us will be seeing clear skies. Temperatures right now are looking to top off in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Thanksgiving is looking to be warm as a small ridge of warm air builds into the area. (WVVA WEATHER)

Black Friday is when we are looking for things to get wet. Luckily weather models have backed off any sort of widespread winter precipitation, so we’re mainly looking at just a soggy day. Some of the rain on Black Friday could be heavy at times, so plan to have your umbrella handy.

After that rain showers continue along the central / eastern parts of the United States for the weekend.

