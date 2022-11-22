Hometown Kia and Food Lion partner up to give back

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - With the holidays fast approaching, you might be eager to find the perfect gift or dinner.

However, others are struggling to find a meal. two big companies in Beckley realized this and came together to give back.

Hometown Kia in Beckley Partnered with Beckley Food Lion to bring food to families in need.

On Tuesday, they donated more than 100 turkeys the Dream Center in Beckley and to Warm Hands from Warm Hearts in Oak Hill.

“Last Saturday we were able to bless over 500 families with Thanksgiving meals. We’ll use these turkeys for our Christmas distribution,” said Marsha Smith, Dream Center, Beckley.

The turkeys given away impact so many areas from Beckley all the way to Fayette County.

“It’s pretty interesting. Yesterday we gave out 20 turkeys and I told somebody we were at about the end and then the phone rang and 50 appeared. We are so blessed. We will use it not only for the next couple of days but I’m sure we can use some of them into the Christmas holiday. We are just blessed to be a part of it thanks you,” said Mike Bones, Warm Hands and Warm Hearts, Fayette County.

Hometown Kia and Food Lion are also donating boxes of food to families in need. From now until the middle of December you can purchase a box for 6 dollars. Each box feeds a family of four.

“I think the event is very important the need in the community that we’ve seen this year with inflation. It’s just very important to be able to reach out and help those folks in need that we see every day instead of walking by and not trying to do anything,” said Thurman Workman, General Manager, Hometown Kia Beckley.

The boxes go to Mountaineer Food Bank.

“The Mountaineer Food Bank distributes the boxes not just to our area but across the state because there are so many areas in need,” said Don Smith, Store Manager, Food Lion Beckley.

