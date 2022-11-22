In Focus: Greenbrier County veteran inducted into Army Aviation Hall of Fame

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Nov. 20 edition of In Focus, WVVA’s Melinda Zosh interviewed Chief Warrant Officer (CW5, ret.) Michael Gwinn and his wife Kelly Gwinn. As WVVA previously reported in June, a picture of Gwinn is now on permanent display in the Army Aviation Association Hall of Fame in Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Gwinn and his wife talked about that honor, and they also discussed Gwinn’s career, including his work on some of the most advanced military reconnaissance technology used in missions across the globe.

