In Focus: Greenbrier County veteran inducted into Army Aviation Hall of Fame

A picture of Gwinn is now on permanent display in the Army Aviation Association Hall of Fame in...
A picture of Gwinn is now on permanent display in the Army Aviation Association Hall of Fame in Fort Rucker, Alabama.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Nov. 20 edition of In Focus, WVVA’s Melinda Zosh interviewed Chief Warrant Officer (CW5, ret.) Michael Gwinn and his wife Kelly Gwinn. As WVVA previously reported in June, a picture of Gwinn is now on permanent display in the Army Aviation Association Hall of Fame in Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Gwinn and his wife talked about that honor, and they also discussed Gwinn’s career, including his work on some of the most advanced military reconnaissance technology used in missions across the globe.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is a community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tazewell Crash
UPDATE: Police identify victim in early morning crash
Another day in court and another ‘no show’ by a Beckley man accused of running a fraudulent...
Beckley man accused of running fraudulent plumbing scheme ordered to pay $500 a day
A Raleigh County man is behind bars after police responded to a burglary and stabbing in Beaver.
Raleigh County man charged with burglary and attempted murder
"Holiday of Lights" 5K returns to Bluefield City Park
“Holiday of Lights” 5K returns to Bluefield City Park
The shop's grand opening was held on Friday.
Bluefield, WV welcomes new floral shop

Latest News

Court ruling
Man sentenced for ‘retaliation against a gov. witness’
(Source: MGN)
Vehicle hits flagger in Raleigh County
Riverbend Landscaping
Lewisburg-based non-profit works to replace city’s dying trees
Wyoming County Sheriff Department want you to be cautious this holiday season.
Law enforcement encourages safety this holiday season