Firefighters use Narcan to save puppy from fentanyl overdose
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Firefighters in Michigan saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday.
Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 said in a Facebook post that a puppy named Whip got into a fentanyl patch.
The puppy was brought to the station by her owners.
The firefighters gave Whip two doses of Narcan, a naloxone overdose medication, the fire department said in a Facebook post.
They said the puppy is now doing OK.
“She will be monitored until her follow-up with her veterinarian,” the Facebook post reads. “Nice work C-Platoon.”
Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.