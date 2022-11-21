WV DNR offers tips to safely hunt

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - We are in the midst of hunting season in West Virginia and Monday is opening day for firearms when it comes to deer hunting. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to practice firearm safety and wear the necessary clothing when out.

Lieutenant Tim White with the WV DNR Police says hunters must wear 400 square inches of blaze orange and adds a vest and hat usually get the job done. White says it’s also never a bad idea to bring someone along when you’re out hunting.

“Always make sure that muzzle is pointed in a safe direction at all times. Never point the muzzle at anything you don’t intend to shoot. Of course treat all firearms as if they’re loaded whether or not they are loaded, treat them that way,” said White.

White adds that hunters shouldn’t shoot an animal unless they can see it from tip to tail. White says it’s also important to have proper licenses before going out and to have written permission before hunting on private land.

