Sunshine and seasonable temperatures are on tap for our Tuesday

It was a much warmer day out there today than what we experienced over the weekend and that trend will continue over the next few days. Mainly clear conditions and light winds are expected overnight. Low temperatures will drop down into the 20s for most.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the 20s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see mainly sunny skies for our Tuesday with seasonable temperatures. Highs will climb into the 50s for most tomorrow afternoon.

Another sunny and seasonable day is in store for Tuesday. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry with plenty of sunshine on Wednesday as high pressure remains in control which is good news for anyone traveling for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will top off in the 50s once again Wednesday afternoon.

High pressure will remain in control on Wednesday keeping us sunny and warm. (WVVA WEATHER)

Most of Thanksgiving looks to stay dry. Some rain will start to push into our area that night as an area of low pressure approaches our region.

A storm system will bring some rain to the region on Thursday night/Friday and potentially some wintry weather this weekend. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will fall at times across the region on Friday and there is the potential that we could see some wintry precipitation mixing in this weekend. There is still A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY about this storm so make sure to STAY TUNED with WVVA for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.