Sunshine and seasonable temperatures are on tap for our Tuesday
High temperatures will climb into the 50s for the next few days
It was a much warmer day out there today than what we experienced over the weekend and that trend will continue over the next few days. Mainly clear conditions and light winds are expected overnight. Low temperatures will drop down into the 20s for most.
We’ll see mainly sunny skies for our Tuesday with seasonable temperatures. Highs will climb into the 50s for most tomorrow afternoon.
We’ll stay dry with plenty of sunshine on Wednesday as high pressure remains in control which is good news for anyone traveling for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will top off in the 50s once again Wednesday afternoon.
Most of Thanksgiving looks to stay dry. Some rain will start to push into our area that night as an area of low pressure approaches our region.
Rain will fall at times across the region on Friday and there is the potential that we could see some wintry precipitation mixing in this weekend. There is still A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY about this storm so make sure to STAY TUNED with WVVA for the latest.
Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.