Sunshine and seasonable temperatures are on tap for our Tuesday

High temperatures will climb into the 50s for the next few days
Sunny skies with highs in the 50s are on tap for Tuesday.
Sunny skies with highs in the 50s are on tap for Tuesday.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was a much warmer day out there today than what we experienced over the weekend and that trend will continue over the next few days. Mainly clear conditions and light winds are expected overnight. Low temperatures will drop down into the 20s for most.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the 20s.
Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the 20s.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see mainly sunny skies for our Tuesday with seasonable temperatures. Highs will climb into the 50s for most tomorrow afternoon.

Another sunny and seasonable day is in store for Tuesday.
Another sunny and seasonable day is in store for Tuesday.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry with plenty of sunshine on Wednesday as high pressure remains in control which is good news for anyone traveling for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will top off in the 50s once again Wednesday afternoon.

High pressure will remain in control on Wednesday keeping us sunny and warm.
High pressure will remain in control on Wednesday keeping us sunny and warm.(WVVA WEATHER)

Most of Thanksgiving looks to stay dry. Some rain will start to push into our area that night as an area of low pressure approaches our region.

A storm system will bring some rain to the region on Thursday night/Friday and potentially some...
A storm system will bring some rain to the region on Thursday night/Friday and potentially some wintry weather this weekend.(WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will fall at times across the region on Friday and there is the potential that we could see some wintry precipitation mixing in this weekend. There is still A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY about this storm so make sure to STAY TUNED with WVVA for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tazewell Crash
UPDATE: Police identify victim in early morning crash
"Holiday of Lights" 5K returns to Bluefield City Park
“Holiday of Lights” 5K returns to Bluefield City Park
The shop's grand opening was held on Friday.
Bluefield, WV welcomes new floral shop
A Raleigh County man is behind bars after police responded to a burglary and stabbing in Beaver.
Raleigh County man charged with burglary and attempted murder
Graham G-Men dominate Gate City
Graham G-Men dominate Gate City

Latest News

M&E Antiques and Vendor Mall
MandE Antiques
Full Forecast (11/21)
Full Forecast (11/21)
Mainly sunny skies are expected throughout the day as temperatures climb into the upper 40s and...
Seasonable temperatures return to the region
Warmer temperatures are in store for the next few days
Sunny start for the holidays