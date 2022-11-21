Seasonable temperatures return to the region

It’s a cold morning with temperatures starting off in the teens and 20s, but we will warm up into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. We’ll stay dry with mainly sunny skies throughout the day.

Mainly clear conditions and light winds are expected overnight. Low temperatures will drop down into the 20s for most.

We’ll hold on to mainly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will rise into the 50s for most on both days.

Most of Thanksgiving looks to stay dry. Some rain will start to push into our area that night as low pressure approaches our region.

Rain will fall at times across the region on Friday and there is the potential that we could see some wintry precipitation mixing in this weekend. There is still A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY about this storm so make sure to STAY TUNED with WVVA for the latest.

