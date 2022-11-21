Seasonable temperatures return to the region

Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and 50s over the next few days
By Collin Rogers
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
It’s a cold morning with temperatures starting off in the teens and 20s, but we will warm up into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. We’ll stay dry with mainly sunny skies throughout the day.

Mainly sunny skies are expected throughout the day as temperatures climb into the upper 40s and 50s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly clear conditions and light winds are expected overnight. Low temperatures will drop down into the 20s for most.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the 20s.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll hold on to mainly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will rise into the 50s for most on both days.

High pressure will keep us dry with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday.(WVVA WEATHER)

Most of Thanksgiving looks to stay dry. Some rain will start to push into our area that night as low pressure approaches our region.

A storm system will bring some rain to the region on Thursday night/Friday and potentially some wintry weather this weekend.(WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will fall at times across the region on Friday and there is the potential that we could see some wintry precipitation mixing in this weekend. There is still A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY about this storm so make sure to STAY TUNED with WVVA for the latest.

