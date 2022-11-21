Raleigh County man charged with burglary and attempted murder

A Raleigh County man is behind bars after police responded to a burglary and stabbing in Beaver.
A Raleigh County man is behind bars after police responded to a burglary and stabbing in Beaver.(SRJ)
By WVVA Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man is behind bars after police responded to a burglary and stabbing in Beaver.

Charles Cox was charged with Burglary and Attempted Murder.

According to the complaint, deputies were called to a home on 3rd Street in Beaver regarding a burglary and assault in progress. When deputies arrived in the home, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim told police he had been attacked by Cox after discovering him in the garage.

The complaint said deputies were not able to find Cox immediately, discovering him several hours later in a crawlspace inside the home.

Cox is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Holiday of Lights" 5K returns to Bluefield City Park
“Holiday of Lights” 5K returns to Bluefield City Park
The shop's grand opening was held on Friday.
Bluefield, WV welcomes new floral shop
Graham G-Men dominate Gate City
Graham G-Men dominate Gate City
Police in Raleigh County reported a shooting and a stabbing this week.
Raleigh County violent crimes investigations
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous by police.
Fayette County shooting under investigation

Latest News

M&E Antiques and Vendor Mall
M&E Antiques and Vendor Mall holds grand opening
Mercer Christmas Academy students deck the halls
Mercer Christian Academy students deck the halls
Montcalm High School Blood Drive
Montcalm High School JROTC holds blood drive to give back to community
“Holiday of Lights” 5K returns to Bluefield City Park
“Holiday of Lights” 5K returns to Bluefield City Park