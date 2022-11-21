New mural captures Bluefield’s identity

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - There’s a new attraction to those who find themselves coming into Bluefield. The city has unveiled a new mural that captures all that the city has to offer. From the city’s lemonade days to the highly successful Bluefield High School.

It also captures the Christmas city theme the city has taken on. The mural has a prominent showing of the East River Mountain Overlook and Bluefield State University’s “Big Blue” mascot.

“We wanted to have one big image whenever you come into Bluefield off of Route 19 here that shows everybody who comes into Bluefield what Bluefield is all about,” said City Attorney, Anthony Heltzel.

The mural is located on Princeton Avenue as you’re heading into the downtown area. The artist responsible for the piece is Blake Wheeler who is from Charleston, West Virginia. Many artists submitted artwork for the mural but Wheeler’s ultimately fit best.

