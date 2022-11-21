Montcalm High School JROTC holds blood drive to give back to community

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Montcalm High School JROCT held a blood drive Friday, Nov. 18, in their school gym.

The cadets spent their day working hand in hand with the American Red Cross during the drive.

The program is planning on hosting four drives this school year and their goal is to collect 40 units of blood each time.

Paul Dorsey, Montcalm JROCT instructor, says, “Junior ROTC’s mission is to teach young people to be great Americans I think, and what a better way to be a great American than to give literally all of yourself. All different seasons that we give and there is always a good reason for it.”

Dorsey also says that along with collecting much needed blood, he hopes Friday’s efforts have a lasting impression.

The next blood drive is set for February 9th at Montcalm High, and anyone who would like to donate is urged to stop by.

