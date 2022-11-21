Mercer Christian Academy students deck the halls

By Megan Brandl
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mercer County School has taken the holiday term “deck the halls” literally.

Mercer Christian Academy (MCA) once again held their competition called “Hanging of the Greens.”

Classes from the middle and high school were given a Christmas song as the theme for their room. The kids have been decorating the halls and the doors of their classrooms.

MCA administrator Mark Patton says besides making the school festive he hopes the students will acquire other skills.

“Once a year we get to come together and have our kids learn how to measure stuff on walls, how to paint, how to work as a team, how to come up with themes how to put a production together that comes together at the very end that isn’t always necessarily evident in your day-to-day school activities,” said Patton.

Their final work was judged by outside judges and the winners get bragging rights in the school.

The middle school winner was the sixth grade with Frosty the Snowman and the high school first place was Hark the Herald Angels Sing.

