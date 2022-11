BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Magnolia on Jefferson, a new floral shop, held its grand opening in Bluefield, W.Va. Friday.

The shop isn’t just for flowers either. Located on Jefferson St. in Bluefield, it’s set to offer gourmet foods, wines, gifts and more.

