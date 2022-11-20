Veterans Day Parade returns to Princeton

The parade had previously been postponed due to weather
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Due to the rain, last Friday’s Veterans Day Parade in Princeton was moved to Saturday. While the parade was no longer on Veterans Day, people at the parade still came out, braving the cold, to show their support for veterans in the community. This year’s iteration featured patriotic floats, classic cars, marching Boy Scouts, and cartwheeling gymnasts.

