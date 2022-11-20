Sunny start for the holidays

We had a cool start to our week but the sun and clear skies make up for it. Today we sat below freezing across the entire region throughout the day and tonight we dip into the low twenties. However, it’s looking like a calmer night with light winds and few clouds.

Cool and dry conditions continue (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow, we will start the workday off in the low thirties, but by the afternoon we are looking to get a break from the freezing temperatures as we jump into the mid to high forties by afternoon. These warmer numbers paired with dry but sunny conditions will set us up for another beautiful day.

Tomorrow we will get some warmer temperatures by afternoon (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow night we will dip back down into those low 30′s, but the clear weather and light/moderate winds will continue, giving us another calm night. These warm highs and clear, sunny skies will persist throughout the next few days as we move into Thanksgiving Day. It’s the perfect weather for travelling as many begin to head home for the holidays

