Santa Flys into Crossroads Mall

Santa flew into Bradley by helicopter wishing all the kids a happiest of holidays.
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A grand entrance on Saturday, November 19th, as Santa Claus arrives in style to Bradley’s Crossroads Mall.

Excitement was in the air as Saint Nick stopped by to spread some holiday joy.

“Yeah, I’m so excited, like really excited. But there’s one thing that kind of depressed me about Christmas and it’s that a Charlie Brown Christmas will not be airing on TV because of Apple TV Plus, a streaming service,” Kabriel Smith, 8 Years Old, Beckley Resident.

Santa set up shop inside the mall and sat all day to hear all the kids Christmas wishes.

Santa was far too busy for an interview but wishes all the kids a very Merry Christmas and the happiest of holidays to all.

The Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department was out to drive Santa around as well due to Santa’s sleigh being in the shop.

“This has been great! It’s a real privilege to be able to come out and bring Santa out at 9 am tomorrow. It gives kids a chance to see him and escort him into the building. We’ve been doing it for several years and we hope to continue it for several more,” David Wriston, Fire Chief, BPVPD.

Santa will be at Crossroads Mall in Bradley until Christmas.

