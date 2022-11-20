“Holiday of Lights” 5K returns to Bluefield City Park

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Holiday of Lights 5K through the Bluefield City Park returned for another year of “light” cardio. People who ran this race got a preview of this year’s Holiday of Lights display before it officially opens on Thanksgiving. Rick Showalter, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bluefield and an organizer for the event, says the cold doesn’t seem to have affected attendance; people have come from all over to participate in the race this year.

“This thing has been known for a while; it’s a big event. We had the most people pre-register that we ever had. We had a hundred people already pre-register for the event. They’re still walking in right before the race here. I think we’re up to a hundred and thirty now,” says Showalter, “think a lot of people just want to get in there and run around with the lights, you know...”

Refreshments of fruit and Christmas cookies were served to everyone after the race followed by the presenting of the awards. The winner for the race this year was experienced runner, Braden Ward, who got a late start to the race and still managed to take home the first-place medal.

“...It apparently started at five and we were trying to warm up, and, by the time we got back, it was already started. But it was still a good run,” said Ward.

Other medals were given out to those who won their age and gender group, as well as an award for the best costume.

Organizers say they have no plans to stop this annual event any time soon. The Holiday of Lights display will be open to the public beginning on Thanksgiving.

