Fayette County shooting under investigation

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a Friday night shooting as of Saturday. The office reported the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Warrants in relation to the Friday incident have been issued for suspect Eddie Morgan. The incident is under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department’s Detective’s Bureau, and anybody with information on the incident is urged to reach out to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office with details.

