Candy Cane Village Christmas Market raises money for local homeschool group

The festival was planned by students and parents to help fund their school trip.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Christmas came early at the Candy Cane Village Christmas Market in Athens Saturday. This festival featured fun Christmas activities like pictures with Santa, stories with Mrs. Claus, a gingerbread house contest, and live Christmas music, as well as vendors to get started on Christmas shopping. The event was a fundraiser for H.E.A.R.T.H. Homeschooling’s annual school trip. Vicki Pauley, one of the organizers of this event, says, even though this was the first year they held the event, it turned out even better than expected.

“We have had fifteen vendors here and then our kids, our student council kids in middle school and high school, we have a hot chocolate booth, and they have their own mitten and face paint and there’s concessions and a bake sale for them, and we have photos going on with Santa and family sessions, and we’ve been booked on almost all of them, so we couldn’t have asked for anything better for our first year,” says Pauley.

Pauley also said, due to the success of this year’s Candy Cane Village Christmas Market, they may decide to continue the event in future years.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A premade Thanksgiving feast for 10 costs less than $70 at Sam's Club.
Sam’s Club selling premade Thanksgiving feast (feeds 10) for under $70
Tazewell Crash
One dead following early morning crash on Rt. 460
Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing multiple stores nationwide starting in December.
Sally Beauty Supply to close about 350 stores starting in December
Police in Raleigh County reported a shooting and a stabbing this week.
Raleigh County violent crimes investigations
A man was found dead in the parking lot of the Mercer Mall early Thurs. morning.
Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. responds to fatal early morning shooting

Latest News

Due to the rain, last Friday’s Veterans Day Parade in Princeton was moved to Saturday.
Veterans Day Parade returns to Princeton
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous by police.
Fayette County shooting under investigation
Fayette County shooting under investigation
Fayette County shooting under investigation
Shop in mall brings awareness to National Adoption Month.
Sugar Bear bringing awareness to National Adoption Month