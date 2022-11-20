Bluefield, VA holds tree lighting, community celebration

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - It’s starting to feel like Christmas in Bluefield, VA.

Last night the town held their annual tree lighting and community celebration in Jack Asbury Square.

Free activities included ice skating, carnival games and a selfie snow globe station.

There were also booths that championed community causes.

“We are searching for families for children in need in foster care. And this is a great family event. And it’s a great opportunity to get connected with the community,” said Rebecca Smith with Tazewell County Social Services.

The activities lasted until 8pm.

