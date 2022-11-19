Sugar Bear bringing awareness to National Adoption Month

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -It’s all about the kids this holiday season and Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop, at Crossroads Mall in Bradley, is making sure every kid that comes into the shop has a fun filled holiday.

On Saturday, November 19th, the shop hosted an adoption day to shed light on the many kids who needs homes.

“It’s National Adoption month and we’re here to raise awareness and try to recruit foster parents. Just let everyone in Southern West Virginia know there is such a need for foster parents, and we just need homes,” said Steven Smith, Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Home Finding Supervisor.

While they raise awareness you can adopt a stuffed animal as well. The group had popcorn and cotton candy they were giving away too.

“At Sugar Bear’s we give you adoption papers when you stuff your animal. It was kind of a cool partnering with bears and adoption and kids and just trying to do something for the community and awareness,” said Nicole Bostic, Owner, Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop.

Smith says finding children homes is no easy task.

“Right now, we have about 64 hundred children in care in the state of West Virginia that’s needing homes and we just simply don’t have enough homes. It’s just something we have just faced for several years. It is getting better; it was 69 hundred children. So, we’ve knocked some of that off, but we need the community’s help,” said Smith.

