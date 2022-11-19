Gusty winds pick up tonight and into tomorrow

Dry conditions continue throughout weekend
By Collin Rogers
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We are setting up for a beautiful start to the week after this past week of snowy and cloudy conditions. Tonight we are dipping down into the high teens and low twenties. We will continue to see dry but chilly conditions tonight moving into tomorrow.

Wythe county will be undergoing a wind advisory starting tonight around 10 pm, until tomorrow morning. Gusty winds could blow over unsecured objects or tree limbs, possibly resulting in a few power outages. Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties will go under a wind chill advisory beginning at 10 pm into tomorrow morning with wind chills as low as 10 below zero to be expected.

Wind advisory and wind chill advisories in effect for: Wythe, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas
Wind advisory and wind chill advisories in effect for: Wythe, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we will sit below freezing throughout most of the day sitting in the mid to high twenties. We will see clear and sunny conditions all day. Winds may persist into the afternoon but should lighten up by evening time. Dry air will keep skies clear moving into the night as we dip back down into the lower twenties.

Tomorrow we are sitting below freezing throughout the day
Tomorrow we are sitting below freezing throughout the day(WVVA WEATHER)

WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
