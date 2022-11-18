The Wade Center is selling calendars for new art supplies

December's artwork in the calendar.
December's artwork in the calendar.
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Wade Center in Bluefield, West Virginia is collecting funds for their art class. They’re selling calendars for $20 each. They’re hoping to raise around $1,700 for new new art supplies with the money raised. The calendars feature artwork from children at the center.

“They do different challenges and other things that they do. We thought it would be a great way to introduce the community to our children in our program,” said Executive Director, Betty Brainerd.

If you’re interested in buying a calendar you can do so at The Wade Center. The center helps around 50 under-served children in the community.

