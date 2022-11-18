Raleigh County violent crimes investigations

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A stabbing and a shooting were under separate investigations in Raleigh County as of Friday, with one woman facing attempted murder charges and one man facing charges related to a shooting.

For the stabbing, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s office reported it occurred on Tuesday on Canterbury Drive in Beckley. 39-year-old Angela Hubbard of Beckley has been charged with attempted murder.

The victim, David Hubbard, was found in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds, according to police. He was then taken to Raleigh General Hospital. Angela Hubbard was taken to Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, and later to Southern Regional Jail.

For the shooting, police said it occurred Thursday on Lower Sandlick Road in Raleigh County. 31-year-old Jordan Morgan of Dameron is facing charges of malicious wounding and wanton endangerment. Police say Joshua Morgan was shot once, and was taken to the hospital.

Jordan Morgan is currently in police custody.

