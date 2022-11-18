New technology for PCH helps patients with artery blockages.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Princeton Community Hospital has new technology to help patients with artery blockages. The Shockwave Catheter lets doctors perform cardiac catheterization using a coronary balloon that sends out shockwaves to remove the blockage. Dr. Stephen Ward, The Director of Interventional Cardiology at Princeton Community Hospital says this new technology is safer than the procedures used previously with fewer complications. The hope is that this new device will allow patients to stay in the area to receive treatment

“The beauty of this device is, it’s one more thing in our arsenal here to allow us to take care of people locally rather than sending them away to be taken care of at a tertiary care center, and it’s the same device their using at the tertiary care centers like West Virginia University in Morgantown and Roanoke Memorial and Charleston Medical Center,” says Dr. Ward.

The new technology has already been used for the first time Wednesday, and it’s getting high marks from the Cath Lab’s Charge Nurse, Kendra Murphy

“The patient did fabulous, had a very calcified artery. We were able to use Shockwave on it, place a stint, and he had a beautiful result, sitting up after the procedure, walking a few hours later, and went home the same day,” says Murphy.

Princeton Community Hospital is expecting the Shockwave Catheter to be very useful going forward, with the device being used almost every week, with the second time being within a couple weeks.

