Dry air moves in bringing clearer conditions tomorrow.

We are almost at the finish line for this snowy weather. Temperatures tonight will be in the low 20s again, but the winds won’t be as gusty. With cold like this though, expect windchills to drop into the teens again overnight. Some of us in the north could see some flurries, but for the most part we will remain dry.

Tonight will be cold once again. (WVVA WEATHER)

Windchills will once again drop into the teens. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we will finally see the sun again! Temperatures will be sitting in the upper 30 / low 40s, bringing us a little bit of relief. Sunny skies throughout the day, though we could see some light clouds by sunset. We’re also going to see the winds pickup Saturday evening as we could see some gusty winds when a cold front moves through.

Tomorrow will be dry (WVVA WEATHER)

Winds overnight Saturday could gust up to 40 miles per hour. (WVVA WEATHER)

Taking a look at Sunday, things will be dry again but the frigid cold returns. Temperatures will be back down in the low 30s for the high, and overnight temperatures will be sitting in the teens. Monday and Tuesday though, we will see a warmup with temperatures back in the upper 40s. 50-degree temps continue until Thanksgiving, where we are looking at the possibility of a wintery mix Thursday night into Friday, with first model runs showing the potential for accumulating winter precipitation on Black Friday. More details as we get closer.

