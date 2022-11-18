Community rallies behind teen battling incurable tumor

Aimee Baker and her family looking at the inflatables in their backyard.
Aimee Baker and her family looking at the inflatables in their backyard.(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) - Aimee Baker was diagnosed with glioblastoma in January of 2021. After multiple brain surgeries and other treatments doctors determined the tumor was incurable in March of this year. This hasn’t stopped the 13 year old from doing what she loves which is painting. One of her paintings has been placed in WVU’s Children’s Hospital.

“I have the first artwork that’s in there. I think it’s just really cool that I was that girl who did that thing,” said Aimee.

Since the beginning the community has been rallying behind Aimee. Aimee loves Christmas and on Thursday more than two thousand dollars worth of inflatables were placed by the community in the Baker’s backyard for Aimee’s enjoyment.

“I’m just giving credit to the lord first but the community has been outstanding. Just businesses, individuals. So many people have reached out and just been willing to do just above and beyond. It shows with what they’re doing today,” said Aimee’s dad, Todd Baker.

Getting all the inflatables together and in place took a lot of money and manpower. Those involved say without local company support, it wouldn’t have been possible.

“Just felt led to call our local Walmart and different places and they just stepped right up and the associates are here today putting things up, we have UTC representatives here working as well,” said family friend, Toby McMahan.

Aimee says she’s put her trust into the lord and says others should do the same along with another piece of advice.

“Never give up,” said Aimee.

Along with the community, Aimee’s family says they want her medical team to know they are appreciated just as much as everyone else.

If you would like to mail Aimee a card you can mail it to the P.O. Box address below.

P.O. Box 123, Union, WV 24983

