Chick-fil-A in Beckley re-opens after remodel

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Chick-fil-A in Beckley is back open for business. The Galleria location closed on July 1, 2022, for a major remodel.

The new and improved location features a number of upgrades both outside and inside the restaurant. Outside, there is a full additional wrap-around lane to pick-up food, outdoor heating, and a new canopy.

Inside, the location also has a new look. According to Owner and Operator Richard Jarrell, the store did away with the playground after the Pandemic to add additional seating.

Jarrell said the re-opening of the chain’s location was originally scheduled for September, but had to be delayed due to supply-chain issues.

“So it was the opening we thought might never happen, but we’re here. We’re open. And We’re really excited.”

The location also has additional space in the kitchen area to speed up orders.

Chick-fil-A has two other locations in Beckley located on Harper Road and inside of the Crossroads Mall.

