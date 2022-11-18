Beckley Art Center’s Annual Holiday Gift Show to open Nov. 26

Beckley Art Center Holiday Gift Show
Beckley Art Center Holiday Gift Show(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 18, 2022
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The holidays are right around the corner, and people are looking to check those last few items off their gift lists. The Beckley Art Center (BAC) is here to help this year and is encouraging folks to shop local.

The center’s Annual Holiday Gift Show is preparing to open next weekend to coincide with Small Business Saturday. It will feature art, jewelry, decorations, ornaments and more from more than 50 small businesses.

Those at the BAC say there’s going to be something for everyone.

“Last year, I really challenged myself, and I bought everybody that was on my list- all of my family and friends gifts- I bought from the Holiday Gift Show, so I challenge you to come out and see what you can find to add to the collections of your loved ones.”

The Holiday Gift Show will be open every Tuesday through Saturday from Nov. 26 until Dec. 17. The center is open from 11 a.mm. to 7 p.m.

To learn more, visit beckleyartcenter.com.

