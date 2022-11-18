Another day, another chance of snow showers

We are starting off dry with a mix of sun and clouds this morning. An upper-level disturbance will bring gusty winds and scattered snow showers this afternoon/evening. We could see a quick coating of snow which may make for some slick spots on area roads and sidewalks. Temperatures will top off in the 30s, but the wind will make it feel even colder.

Some scattered snow showers are possible this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few snow showers cannot be ruled out tonight, but most should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Any wet roads may freeze overnight as temperatures dip down into the teens and 20s.

Most should dry up overnight with partly cloudy conditions. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly sunny skies are expected tomorrow, but we will stay cold. High temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s and lows will dip down into the teens and 20s. We’ll be windy at times on Saturday and Sunday as a weak cold front moves through on Saturday night. While most should stay dry, colder air will move in. Highs on Sunday will only reach the upper 20s and low 30s.

Mainly sunny skies are expected this weekend, but we will stay cold and windy. (WVVA WEATHER)

More seasonable air will move in next week. High temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and 50s and we look to stay dry for the first half of the week.

We'll be cold this weekend, but temperatures will be more seasonable next week. (WVVA WEATHER)

There is still a lot of uncertainty about a storm system that looks to bring some moisture our way around Thanksgiving. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

