The women of Mercer County are trying to build a domestic violence shelter

MCDOWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -On average the CDC estimates nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.

And it’s shelters like SAFE in McDowell County that are credited with offering crucial support for victims of domestic violence.

“I think it’s crucial because it can save lives. People who come here are here because of abuse. Some people, their abusers don’t know they are here because of safety issues,” said Alice Walker, Executive Director, SAFE.

But for women in Mercer County, where there isn’t a shelter, it’s not as easy to pack up their families and relocate.

That’s why the Women’s Center of Mercer County is raising money to build a short -stay shelter to meet the need.

" It’s a proven fact that women will leave 7 to 8 times before they actually stay gone. So it’s going to help the county out in the long run if we have something that is closer to us. Mercer county rates second in the state for domestic violence. They have 14 shelters in the state of West Virginia and we don’t have one,” said Kathy Rahall, President, Women’s Center of Mercer County.

Those at the center are hopeful the county will approve their pitch for the shelter.

