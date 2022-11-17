Upslope snow showers possible at times today

Some slick road conditions are possible especially this morning
By Collin Rogers
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Upslope snow showers are falling across our region this morning. We’ll see some more snow showers at times throughout the day, especially during the morning hours. We’ll be windy at times as well which will make it feel even colder. High temperatures will top off in the 30s, but it’ll feel like we are in the 20s when you factor in the wind.

A few snow showers are possible at times today; otherwise, we'll see mainly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s.(WVVA WEATHER)

A few isolated snow showers are possible overnight, otherwise we’ll see mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop down into the teens and 20s overnight.

A few snow showers are possible tonight, but most should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies and lows in the teens and 20s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow, and a few snow showers are possible at times. It’ll be another cold one with highs in the 30s. Gusty wind will make it feel even colder.

When the snow is all set and done, most will see less than an inch with higher amounts expected in the higher elevations of western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll dry up this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds, but temperatures will remain cold. Highs will top off in the 30s for most and lows will drop down into the teens and 20s.

Temperatures will remain well below average as we head into the weekend.(WVVA WEATHER)

More seasonable air will move into place next week as highs reach the 40s and 50s. The first half on the week looks dry but some rain could affect Thanksgiving travel by the end of the week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

