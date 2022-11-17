Tanker truck overturns, causing massive fuel spill in Pa.

A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill. (Source: KYW/CNN)
By KYW staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (KYW) - A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill.

Officials believe all 6,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel leaked out of the tanker.

The spill forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from their homes.

Cleanup is expected to continue throughout the day.

A middle school is being used as a shelter for displaced families.

The driver was hospitalized with a broken pelvis, clavicle and rib.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays
A Summers County man is facing a slew of new indictments following a Grand Jury meeting on...
Summers County man indicted on a slew of new sexual abuse, child pornography charges
Tazewell Crash
One dead following early morning crash on Rt. 460
A former Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty by way of information on Wednesday to...
Former deputy pleads guilty to stealing from security firm
Desiree Corder
Clarksburg woman smoked meth while 3-year-old wandered in rain, police say

Latest News

Lenin Rodriguez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.
Father charged in fentanyl death of 1-year-old son, police say
UVA running back Mike Hollins in 2019
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
Lawmakers in Raleigh County toured the child advocacy center ‘Just for Kids’ on Thursday morning.
W.Va. lawmakers eye legislation to make the state a safer place for children
FILE - Excess water spills over the top of a dam on the Lower Klamath River known as Copco 1...
‘Momentous:’ Feds advance largest dam demo in US history
FILE - In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Foot found in Yellowstone hot spring ID’d as that of LA man