A star is born: Webb telescope shows cosmic hourglass

The cosmic chaos caused by a very young star has been captured in the latest enchanting image...
The cosmic chaos caused by a very young star has been captured in the latest enchanting image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new image from NASA shows the beautiful glow of cosmic chaos in a photo taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The image shows what the sun and our solar system looked like in their infancy.

The concept appears as an hourglass-shaped cloud of gas and dust.

The dark line across the middle is a proto-planetary disc which is dense gas and dust that could form a planet in the future that would be about the size of our solar system.

The young star and its cloud are pretty young, only about 100,000 years old when compared to our sun, which is 4.6 billion years old.

The nebula’s vibrant colors are only visible in infrared light and not visible to the naked eye.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays
A Summers County man is facing a slew of new indictments following a Grand Jury meeting on...
Summers County man indicted on a slew of new sexual abuse, child pornography charges
Tazewell Crash
One dead following early morning crash on Rt. 460
A former Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty by way of information on Wednesday to...
Former deputy pleads guilty to stealing from security firm
Desiree Corder
Clarksburg woman smoked meth while 3-year-old wandered in rain, police say

Latest News

Lenin Rodriguez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.
Father charged in fentanyl death of 1-year-old son, police say
UVA running back Mike Hollins in 2019
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
Lawmakers in Raleigh County toured the child advocacy center ‘Just for Kids’ on Thursday morning.
W.Va. lawmakers eye legislation to make the state a safer place for children
FILE - Excess water spills over the top of a dam on the Lower Klamath River known as Copco 1...
‘Momentous:’ Feds advance largest dam demo in US history
FILE - In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Foot found in Yellowstone hot spring ID’d as that of LA man