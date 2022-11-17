Spotty clouds tonight. Tomorrow we could see a burst of snow showers after lunchtime.

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Tonight we’re going to be frigid again. Lows will be dropping into the 20s again as we see wind calming down over night. We will be mostly clear after midnight, which will help that heat escape into the atmosphere. We could see a few snow flurries at times, though most of the snow will be coming tomorrow. Windchill tomorrow morning will be in the teens again.

Cold conditions tonight will bring us more snow tomorrow.
While we could see a few clouds, they look to clear up after midnight, which will be just in time for the Leonids Meteor Shower which peaks tonight. We could see around 10 - 15 meteors per hour, Temperatures around midnight look to be in the mid 20s, so if you go out make sure to bundle up!

Tonight is the peak for the Leonids Meteor Shower!
Tomorrow is going to be a tricky one. We’re looking at mostly clear skies through the morning hours, with increasing clouds the closer we get to lunchtime. At or around lunchtime we are looking at a disturbance that will quickly move through the area bringing us some more snow showers. Temperatures around that time will be sitting just above freezing, but roads and walkways could still be a little slick. The snow showers will taper off by sunset, leaving us with mostly clear skies through the evening again.

After lunch tomorrow we could see some snow showers.
Show showers arrive around 1 PM
By the weekend things should dry up considerably as we see another cold front move through, dropping temps on Sunday. By Monday we warm back up into the 40s. Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, while there is plenty of time for things to change, some models are suggesting a wintery holiday weekend. More details as we get closer,

