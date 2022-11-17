Princeton Rescue Squad looks to hire for range of positions

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Rescue Squad was looking to hire for a range of open positions as of Thursday, including EMTs, dispatchers and paramedics.

CEO Stacey Hicks said his team lost several employees due to COVID-19 in recent years, and now hoped to fill around ten full-time roles.

Hicks added that paramedics must be certified as EMTs before starting the job, but noted with Rescue Squad resources available, the requirement shouldn’t be a deterrent for those interested in applying.

“We teach the EMT class and the paramedic program. So if you come here, even if you’re not a trained EMT, we have classes that we can put you in and get you certified,” said Hicks.

Those interested in applying for a position can do-so at the Princeton Rescue Squad’s website.

