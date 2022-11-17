One dead following early morning crash on Rt. 460

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to an early morning crash Thurs. Nov. 17.

The accident happened just east of Tazewell, Va. at the intersection of Rt. 460 and Lynn Hollow Rd.

The crash first happened when a pick-up truck and an SUV collided. The driver of the pick-up truck exited their vehicle before a third vehicle struck the pick-up truck and its driver.

There is one confirmed fatality, and the crash remains under investigation.

