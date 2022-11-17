Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. responds to fatal early morning shooting

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Dept. responded to Mercer Mall early Thursday morning after they received a phone call of a male lying unresponsive in the parking lot of Sauced and Loaded.

When police arrived a little after 2:30 a.m., they found the male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information as to what happened, please contact Detective-Corporal M.T. Hatfield by calling 304-913-4083 or by email at m.t.hatield@wvmcs.org

The investigation into what happened is ongoing and we will continue to give updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.