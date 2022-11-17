Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Mingo County

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Work by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office as well as the DEA and other agencies has dismantled a drug trafficking organization operating in and around Mingo County.

Approximately eight ounces of methamphetamine and fentanyl were recovered, along with the seizure of four firearms, and $14,000 in cash.

The overnight arrest operation was the result of an investigation that was more than two years in the making, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the US 119 Drug Task Force made several arrests.

The following individuals were arrested during the operation on felony drug charges:

  • Christopher Jackson, 37, of Williamson, WV
  • Kenneth Warren, 37, of Williamson, WV
  • Tyran Clement Turner, 27, of Pittsburgh, PA
  • Dennis Michael Horn, 24, of Williamson, WV
  • Lauren Mikeala Horn, 20, of Williamson, W

Jasie Alexis West, 22, of Williamson was also taken into custody. West was wanted on felony warrants in reference to a drive-by-shooting that occurred in Williamson, WV.

“I want to thank Sheriff Joe Smith for his investment of Task Force Officers assigned to the USMS CUFFED Task Force. This operation in memory of Sgt. Terry Toney was a perfect example of how a Task Force can be used as a force multiplier to take drugs, guns, and dangerous fugitives off the streets,” stated Southern District of West Virginia U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous.

Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith said, “I want to thank the citizens of Mingo County for their patience. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office does its due diligence in protecting this county. I’d also like to thank the US Marshals CUFFED Task Force for this great partnership. I commend the case agents for their extensive work developing this investigation. I can promise you this, there is more to come.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tazewell Crash
One dead following early morning crash on Rt. 460
wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays
A Summers County man is facing a slew of new indictments following a Grand Jury meeting on...
Summers County man indicted on a slew of new sexual abuse, child pornography charges
A man was found dead in the parking lot of the Mercer Mall early Thurs. morning.
Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. responds to fatal early morning shooting
A former Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty by way of information on Wednesday to...
Former deputy pleads guilty to stealing from security firm

Latest News

Ringo the VTPD pony
VTPD adds Ringo the pony to its force
Mike Hollins and his mom, Brenda
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
Joshua Haynes, 33, of Charleston, W.Va., is facing malicious wounding, according to the Kanawha...
Man accused of stabbing brother during argument over cats
Lawmakers in Raleigh County toured the child advocacy center ‘Just for Kids’ on Thursday morning.
W.Va. lawmakers eye legislation to make the state a safer place for children