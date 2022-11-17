Cumberland Gap National Historical Park superintendent heads to New River Gorge

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park
Cumberland Gap National Historical Park(WYMT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP/WYMT) - The superintendent of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park has been named to the same post at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia.

New River Gorge announced that Charles Sellars will also manage Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River in southern West Virginia.

Sellars said he looks forward to the new role, which he’s expected to begin after the new year.

Sellars previously was superintendent of Andersonville National Historic Site.

He also had roles at Tennessee’s Fort Donelson National Battlefield and National Cemetery, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area and Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays
A Summers County man is facing a slew of new indictments following a Grand Jury meeting on...
Summers County man indicted on a slew of new sexual abuse, child pornography charges
Tazewell Crash
One dead following early morning crash on Rt. 460
A former Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty by way of information on Wednesday to...
Former deputy pleads guilty to stealing from security firm
Desiree Corder
Clarksburg woman smoked meth while 3-year-old wandered in rain, police say

Latest News

UVA running back Mike Hollins in 2019
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
Lawmakers in Raleigh County toured the child advocacy center ‘Just for Kids’ on Thursday morning.
W.Va. lawmakers eye legislation to make the state a safer place for children
Tazewell Crash
One dead following early morning crash on Rt. 460
A man was found dead in the parking lot of the Mercer Mall early Thurs. morning.
Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. responds to fatal early morning shooting
Memorials continue to grow in Charlottesville on Tuesday after Sunday's shooting that killed...
UVA President announces memorial service to honor shooting victims