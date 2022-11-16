Wade Center gets 25K grant to expand VR lab

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Through its virtual reality lab, The Wade Center in Bluefield, West Virginia helps 50 underserved children in grades one through five bridge the gap between more advantaged classmates. AstraZeneca just awarded the center with 25-thousand dollars to help expand it.

“It’s very important, particularly with the stem. We want our students who are mostly at risk to be able to keep pace with their more advantaged classmates. So we want to make sure they have access to help with homework as well as computers and technology,” said Karen Harvey an Administrative Assistant for Finances at the center.

The lab has VR headsets and 3D printers to help children learn stem. The lab’s teacher is a high school senior from Richlands. He says the money will go towards buying new work stations and accessories that will help the kids in the long run.

“Not every kid wants to learn computers necessarily. I think this is kind of important that we ignite new ambitions in them. A lot of the kids come from homes stricken with poverty and things like that. I think it’s very important they kind of see the better aspects of life and the more advanced things they can do,” said Caleb Scott.

Aside from 3D printing and using VR headsets to learn social and motor skills. Others in the class are learning to code for game development.

The Wade Center is a non-profit and has been helping undeserved children since 2005.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.